Nifty, Sensex edge higher amid signs of easing Indo-Pak tensions

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday as investors stepped up purchases amid signs that tensions with Pakistan were cooling.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

Indian military officials said on Thursday they welcomed Pakistan’s planned return of a captured pilot, but refused to confirm they would de-escalate a conflict between the two countries.

Markets took a beating this week, falling for three sessions, amid heightened tension between the two neighbours. They are now poised to end the week nearly 0.4 percent higher.

“Concerns pertaining to the India-Pakistan tensions have subsided to some extent now... Gains are selective, primarily the top 100 stocks are performing well,” said Saurabh Jain, AVP Rsearch, SMC global securities.

Sentiment was also upbeat across Asia, driven by a rally in Chinese markets after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost the proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks, while strong U.S. economic data helped the dollar higher.

Meanwhile, foreign investors have net bought $2.03 billion worth of Indian shares so far in February, compared with a net sale of shares worth $75.35 million in the prior month, according to Newsrise Financial.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.56 percent to 10,853.35 as of 0515 GMT.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 0.55 percent to 36,065.18.

Large-cap stocks continued to propel the indexes higher, with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the top contributors.

State-run banks also rose, with the Nifty PSU bank index gaining 2 percent. Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India added about 5 percent each.

However, Bharti Airtel was the top drag on the NSE Nifty, falling as much as 4.4 percent. Its rights issue, announced on Thursday, was priced at a discount of nearly 31 percent to the stock’s previous closing price.