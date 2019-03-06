Nifty, Sensex edge higher; mid-caps shine

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with investors pumping money into mid-cap stocks while signs of easing tensions with neighbour Pakistan also bode well for the markets ahead of parliament elections.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.53 percent at 36,636.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.60 percent higher at 11,053.

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 index ended 0.6 percent higher, posting its highest close since January 18.