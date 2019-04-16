Nifty, Sensex end at record close, financials lead

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at their highest closing levels on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd, amid sustained foreign investor buying.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.95 percent at 39,275.64, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.83 percent higher at 11,787.15, after surpassing 11,800-mark for the first time ever. Both indexes finished higher for a fourth straight session.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank was the biggest boost, climbing 3.6 percent to a record close amid reports that Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 492 rupees from 451 rupees.

IndusInd Bank Ltd, up 3.8 percent, was the top gainer in percentage terms.

Meanwhile, IT services firm Wipro Ltd ended 2.4 percent lower after it said it was investigating a potential breach of some of its employee accounts due to an advanced phishing campaign. The company will declare its quarterly results later in the day.