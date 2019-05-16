Nifty, Sensex end firmer; IT, media stocks lead

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher in volatile trade on Thursday, with gains led by media and IT stocks, while Bajaj Finance Ltd’s upbeat March-quarter earnings lifted sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.75% at 37,393.48. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.9% higher at 11,257.10.

Both indexes posted their second gain in 12 sessions.

Bajaj Finance’s 50% surge in quarterly profit took the non-banking financial company’s stock to its best close in nearly a fortnight.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed up 7.24%, while Infosys Ltd ended 2.4% higher.