Nifty, Sensex end flat; macro pointers in focus

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday, recovering from early session lows, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of multiple macro pointers this week including the federal budget on Friday and China-U.S. trade talks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended at 35,591.25. The broader NSE Nifty was also barely changed at 10,651.8.

Losses in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, which closed down 2.26 percent, were curbed by strong gains in private-sector lenders Axis Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, which closed up 4.6 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp, which slumped nearly 10 percent following reports of an alleged financial misappropriation by its controlling shareholders, closed 4.9 percent lower.