Nifty, Sensex end higher after two weeks of losses; pharma gains

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, recording their first weekly gain in three, as investors cheered signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, with hopes of additional government stimulus fueling the risk-on sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.68% at 11,023.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.71% higher at 37,332.79. For the week, the NSE Nifty gained 1.79% and the BSE Sensex added 1.72%.

Pharma and fast-moving consumer goods stocks led the gains, with their indexes closing 2.02% and 1.76% higher, respectively.

Yes Bank ended 1.11% higher, while Sun Pharma closed up 3.62%. They finished the day as the top gainers among the blue-chip stocks.

Among losers, Bharti Infratel ended 3.1% lower.