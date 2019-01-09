Nifty, Sensex end higher for fourth straight session

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares finished higher for the fourth consecutive session, as risk appetite improved on hopes of a positive outcome from the U.S.-China trade talks, while domestic investors remained optimistic about a strong results season.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed the session 0.64 percent higher at 36,212.91, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.49 percent at 10,855.15.

Gains on Nifty were driven by shares of ITC Ltd and Axis Bank, both gaining as much as 2.29 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.

Shares of Indusind Bank Ltd closed 1.39 percent higher, after it kickstarted the results season with posting a 5 percent rise in third quarter profit.

Yes Bank Ltd shares were down as much as 5.64 percent. The lender is scheduled to hold a board meeting this evening where it is expected to make final recommendations to the central bank for naming a new chief executive officer.