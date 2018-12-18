Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth day as financials, oil firms gain

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses to end higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in financials and oil marketing companies after benchmark crude prices hit a 14-month low.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.19 percent higher at 10,908.7, closing above 10,900 for the first time since Oct. 1.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.21 percent at 36,347.08.

Both indexes closed firmer for a sixth straight session.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd ended 1.29 percent firmer, while Bajaj Finance Ltd closed 2.34 percent higher.