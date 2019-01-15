Nifty, Sensex end higher; Infosys, Reliance Industries lead

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex marking its best closing level in nearly a month, after retail inflation rate fell to an 18-month low, raising optimism that the central bank could ease monetary policy next month.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.39 percent higher at 10,886.80, its highest closing level since Jan. 1. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 1.3 percent at 36,318.33, its best closing level since Dec. 20.

Shares of index heavyweights Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd were the top performers, ending 3.5 percent and 3 percent higher, respectively.