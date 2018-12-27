Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT stocks gain

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, led by IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and as positive U.S. holiday sales data brought some respite for investors.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.44 percent at 35,807.28. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.47 percent higher at 10,779.8.

Meanwhile, derivatives contracts expired for the last time this year.

Infosys and Tech Mahindra Ltd closed 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent higher, respectively.