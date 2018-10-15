Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT stocks lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday after a weak start, in a recovery led by IT stocks benefiting from a depreciating rupee, while consumer discretionary stocks capped the gains.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.38 percent at 34,865.10, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.38 percent higher at 10,512.50.

IT giant Infosys Ltd, the top boost to the NSE Nifty, ended 3 percent higher a day prior to its quarterly results, while Hindustan Unilever closed down 2.8 percent on margin woes.