Nifty, Sensex end higher, post biggest weekly gain in four

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by financials, as investors pumped in money into equities amid hopes that tensions with Pakistan were easing.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.54 percent at 36,063.81. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.67 percent higher at 10,863.50. Housing Development Finance Corp was the cop contributor to the NSE index gains with a 1 percent rise.

Both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in four. Nifty ended up 0.67 percent for the week while the Sensex gained 0.54 percent for the period.