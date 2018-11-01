Nifty, Sensex end largely flat; IT stocks top drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday as losses in IT stocks, pressured by a strong rupee, marginally outweighed gains in the financial sector.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.06 percent lower at 10,380.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed mostly flat at 34,431.97.

IT stocks were battered by a stronger rupee. Software services exporter Infosys Ltd, which closed 2.9 percent weaker, was the biggest drag on the index.

Yes Bank Ltd, which closed 8.5 percent firmer, was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty. Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.3 percent to its best close since Sept. 26 after posting solid quarterly results.