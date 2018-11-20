Nifty, Sensex end lower as RBI's 'long-term' steps fail to impress

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. Indian bonds, shares and the rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Tuesday, after the outcome of the central bank’s meet failed to assuage investors, as they expected implementation of the proposed measures to take time.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1 percent lower at 10,656.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 35,474.51.

Yes Bank Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were the biggest losers on the NSE index, with shares ending 6.2 percent and 5.3 percent lower, respectively.

IT stocks Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd closed more than 3 percent lower each, hurt by strengthening of the rupee against the dollar.