Money News
November 20, 2018 / 6:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower as RBI's 'long-term' steps fail to impress

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. Indian bonds, shares and the rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Tuesday, after the outcome of the central bank’s meet failed to assuage investors, as they expected implementation of the proposed measures to take time.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1 percent lower at 10,656.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 35,474.51.

Yes Bank Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were the biggest losers on the NSE index, with shares ending 6.2 percent and 5.3 percent lower, respectively.

IT stocks Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd closed more than 3 percent lower each, hurt by strengthening of the rupee against the dollar.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.