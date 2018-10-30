FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower as Reliance Industries drags; IT up

1 Min Read

Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, with oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd accounting for a major chunk of the losses, while a weak rupee buoyed IT stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.51 percent lower at 10,198.4, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.52 percent at 33,891.13.

Reliance Industries fell 2.8 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd slipped 1.6 percent. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 4.6 percent, and was the top loser on the NSE index.

Software services exporter Infosys Ltd’s stock rose 2.3 percent and was the biggest boost to the index.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

