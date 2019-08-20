Money News
August 20, 2019 / 5:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower; financials, consumer stocks weigh

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial and consumer stocks with Yes Bank Ltd closing at its lowest in over six years.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.33% lower at 11,017, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished down 0.2% at 37,328.01.

The Nifty PSU index finished the day 2.35% lower, with State Bank of India settling down over 1%.

Among consumer stocks, Britannia Industries Ltd lost 3.24% to its lowest since February 2018, while ITC Ltd settled 1.87% lower.

IT stocks held onto gains and closed 1.2% higher as the rupee weakened to its lowest since February.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below