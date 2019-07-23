Money News
July 23, 2019 / 5:12 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower for fourth day, financials hurt most

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in financial stocks, with State Bank of India closing at an over one-month low.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.13% lower at 11,331.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.13% at 37,982.74. Both closed at their lowest since mid-May.

State Bank of India dropped 2.5% and was the biggest percentage loser on both the indexes. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.1%.

HDFC Bank Ltd, the country’s biggest lender by market value, slipped 1.5% while its largest shareholder Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 2.2%.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was the top gainer, closing 3.1% higher.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

