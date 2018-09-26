FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower; ITC, TCS drag

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by consumer goods and IT stocks, while investors awaited cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that ends later in the day.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.30 percent at 36,542.27 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.12 percent lower at 11,053.8.

Both the indexes fell for a sixth session in seven.

ITC closed 2.67 percent lower while information technology majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd fell 1.65 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
