Nifty, Sensex end lower; ITC, TCS drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by consumer goods and IT stocks, while investors awaited cues from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that ends later in the day.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.30 percent at 36,542.27 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.12 percent lower at 11,053.8.

Both the indexes fell for a sixth session in seven.

ITC closed 2.67 percent lower while information technology majors Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd fell 1.65 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.