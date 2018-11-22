Nifty, Sensex end lower; Mahindra and Mahindra top loser

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Thursday due to broad-based losses across the sectors, with automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd being the top loser on both the indexes.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.69 percent lower at 10,526.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.62 percent at 34,981.02.

Both the indexes posted their first weekly loss in four, with the NSE index finishing about 1.5 percent lower, while the BSE index closing down 1.3 percent.

Mahindra and Mahindra ended about 3 percent lower.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday for a public holiday.