Nifty, Sensex end lower; Reliance Industries drags

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for the third consecutive session on Monday, weighed down by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd as macro concerns, including higher crude prices and liquidity crunch, hurt the trading sentiment.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

While the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.53 percent at 34,134.38, the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.57 percent lower at 10,245.25.

Reliance Industries was the top drag on the index, ending down 3.5 percent.