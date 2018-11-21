Nifty, Sensex end lower; TCS top loser

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday in line with broader Asian markets, weighed down by a renewed bout of selling on Wall Street overnight that mounted uncertainty about global economic growth.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.53 percent lower at 10,600.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.77 percent lower at 35,199.80.

Global sell-off in technology sector battered domestic IT stocks, with Nifty IT index falling up to 3.2 percent in the day. Tata Consultancy Ltd was the biggest loser at close on the NSE index, with shares ending 3.5 percent lower.