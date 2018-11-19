Nifty, Sensex end near seven-week closing high ahead of RBI meet outcome

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday as investors awaited an outcome of a central bank board meet with the government on key issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.76 percent higher at 10,763.40, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.9 percent to close at 35,774.88. Both the indexes clocked their best closing level since Oct. 3.

Yes Bank Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty, with shares ending 7.83 percent higher. Meanwhile, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd’s stock lost the most on the index, closing down 4.2 percent.