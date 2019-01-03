Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent down for second straight session

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed over 1 percent lower for a second consecutive session on Thursday, reflecting losses in broader markets where fears of a slowdown in global economy soured sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 1.05 percent at 35,513.71.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.11 percent lower at 10,667.25.

Eicher Motors Ltd ended a second consecutive session lower on the back of disappointing December sales data.

Only nine out of 50 stocks on the country’s Nifty finished the session higher, with Bharti Infratel Ltd closing 2.8 percent up.