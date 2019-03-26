Nifty, Sensex end over 1 percent higher, financials drive gains

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares erased losses from the last two sessions to settle more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday, as U.S. treasury yields edged up, easing concerns of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled 1.12 percent higher at 38,233.41. The broader NSE Nifty rose 1.14 percent to 11,483.25.

Financial stocks accounted for half the gains, with Nifty Bank index closing 2.05 percent higher.

IT stocks were the only losers, with the Nifty IT index ending 1.29 percent lower.