A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1 percent on Wednesday, dragged by auto stocks after disappointing December sales data, while stocks across the globe started 2019 on a downbeat note.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 1 percent at 35,891.52.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.08 percent lower at 10,792.50.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell 9.4 percent while JSW Steel Ltd ended down 5.4 percent.