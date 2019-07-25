Nifty, Sensex erase gains, close weaker for sixth day

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares failed to hold early gains and ended lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, pressured by losses in conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and automaker Tata Motors Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17% lower at 11,252.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.04% at 37,830.98.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries extended losses in the last hour of trade to finish 2.2% lower on its worst day in over a month. The stock finished at its lowest closing level since March 1.

Shares of Tata Motors, the country’s top automaker by revenue, slid 4.6% ahead of its quarterly results. The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the indexes.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd was the top percentage gainer, closing 3.9% higher.