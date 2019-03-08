Nifty, Sensex fall as global growth woes loom

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a four-day rally and fell on Friday, tracking a weakness in equities globally, as investors fretted over growth prospects.

Asian stocks shuddered lower after shockingly weak export data from China heightened market fears about a global economic slowdown, a day after European policymakers slashed growth forecasts for the bloc.

“Exports as a percentage of GDP is not a high number for India... But if global demand is sluggish, then one part of the growth puzzle is in the negative, and will have an impact on Indian markets,” said Deepak Jasani, head – retail research, HDFC Securities.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.26 percent at 11,029.60 as of 0534 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.13 percent lower at 36,677.51.

Both indexes are set to rise about 1.5 percent for the week, amid renewed interest on hopes that the current government will return for a second term.

Shares of Wipro Ltd were the top percentage loser, with at least seven block deals taking place. Chairman Azim Premji is expected to sell up to 0.44 percent stake, owned via his philanthropic trust, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday.

Tata Motors Ltd dropped 3.5 percent, after its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday posted a 4.1 percent fall in February retail sales in February.

Metal stocks also witnessed selling, led by MOIL Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd, down about 3 percent each.

Mid-cap stocks fell, with the Nifty Mid-cap 100 index down 0.4 percent. Analysts believe mid- and small-cap stocks are likely to return as attractive valuations.