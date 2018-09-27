Nifty, Sensex fall for second session; financials, autos weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by financial and auto stocks, as investors remained cautious after the government raised import tariffs on select goods and the central bank announced measures to ease liquidity concerns.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Investors were also jittery ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts at the end of the session.

The benchmark BSE Nifty closed down 0.60 percent at 36,324.17, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.69 percent lower at 10,977.55.

Both indexes fell for a second straight session, with the Nifty closing below 11,000 levels for the second time in over two months.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd fell 2.1 percent and 9 percent respectively, while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended down 3.3 percent.