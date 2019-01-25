Nifty, Sensex fall on Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for a third session in four on Friday, dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.47 percent to 36,025.54, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.64 percent to 10,780.55.

Both indexes snapped two straight weekly gains. The NSE Nifty declined 1.2 percent, while the BSE Sensex shed 1 percent.

Zee Entertainment’s shares were the biggest drag on the NSE index, tumbling 26.6 percent to their lowest close April 2018.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 7.5 percent after the company posted a 17.2 percent drop in third-quarter profit.