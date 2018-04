(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run, dragged down by financials such as ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd amid weak global cues.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade /Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.41 percent lower at 10,570.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.33 percent lower at 34,501.27.