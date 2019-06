A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a second day on Wednesday, with Vedanta and Power Grid Corp of India leading the gains, while investors awaited cues from the federal budget due next week.

The broader Nifty closed up 0.43% at 11,847.55, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.4% higher at 39,592.08.

Vedanta closed 4.4% higher, while Power Grid Corp ended up 4%.