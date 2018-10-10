FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Nifty, Sensex gain more than 1 percent as rupee recovers

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian equities ended more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday with shares of non-banking financial companies staging a recovery, while IT stocks closed lower as the rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.35 percent at 34,760.89.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.54 percent higher at 10,460.10.

Only eight out of fifty stocks ended lower on the NSE Nifty, with IT majors Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Ltd down about 2 percent each.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru

