Nifty, Sensex hit nearly one-month closing high

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, driven by gains in financial stocks such as Axis Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd, while investors also put their money into mid-cap stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.05 percent at 36,442.54, its highest closing level since Feb. 11, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 1.14 percent higher at 10,987.45, the highest close since Feb. 8.

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 index closed up 2.4 percent.