Nifty, Sensex little changed in thin trade; TCS, Infosys results eyed

(Reuters) - The Indian market was little changed in lacklustre trade on Friday, but was heading for a first weekly fall in eight, as investors awaited cues from results of Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd later in the day.

The IT bellwethers were trading around a percent higher, pushing Nifty’s IT index up by 0.7 percent. Both are expected to post a year-on-year profit gain, according to Refinitiv eikon data.

Investors also eyed retail inflation data, which will be released after the close of Indian market hours.

India’s retail inflation is expected to have accelerated to 2.80 percent in March from 2.57 percent in February on slightly higher food prices, a Reuters poll predicted. It, however, remains under the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.08 percent at 11,587.55 as of 0626 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.06 percent lower at 38,582.23.

Both indexes are on track to close lower after seven straight weekly gains, which saw the BSE Sensex gaining 8.5 percent and NSE Nifty rising 8.8 percent.

A little over 105 million shares traded on the NSE, less than 1/3rd of the 30-day average of around 361 million shares.

Markets have experienced a choppy week, with Nifty’s volatility index largely hovering around November highs.

“The problem is that the market is trading at close to 20 percent premium to its averages, so it would be difficult to say that markets will be 15 percent higher from here (in the medium term) right away,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities in Mumbai.

“One needs to see data from earnings pan out.. However, there is a lot of room for growth in mid and small caps.”

SpiceJet Ltd rose as much as 9.43 percent to hit eight-month high after it said it would induct 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft into its fleet to ‘bring down flight cancellations to nil’.

Prabhat Dairy Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5 percent after completing the sale of its subsidiary and dairy products business to Tirumala Milk Products.

Among decliners, mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) fell 3.2 percent after Brickwork Ratings downgraded its secured NCDs and subordinated debt on Thursday.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, which was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE index, was down 1.4 percent.