Nifty, Sensex mark best day in 3-1/2 months; auto, financials lead

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose the most in three-and-a-half months on Friday, driven by gains in financial and auto stocks on strong quarterly results.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.33% higher at 11,407.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.44% at 37,930.77. Both indexes gained over 1% for the week.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose 6.1% and Bajaj Finserv Ltd climbed 4.9% a day after posting strong March-quarter results. Both stocks posted their best ever close.

Bajaj Auto Ltd ended 3.3% higher after posting its biggest intraday jump in four years, on better-than-expected quarterly results.

Other automakers also rose, with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd closing up 3.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd erased early gains to fall 2.6%, closing at its lowest since February 2016.