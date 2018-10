Nifty, Sensex mark lowest close since April

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday at their lowest closing level since April, with market heavyweight Tata Motors Ltd dragging down the indexes amid weak global cues.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.51 percent at 34,299.47. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.45 percent lower at 10,301.05.

Tata Motors saw its worst day in nearly six years, closing 13.2 percent lower, following weak sales of Jaguar Land Rover in September.