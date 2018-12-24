Nifty, Sensex mark two-week closing low; financials drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Monday as political uncertainties in the United States and slow global economic growth dampened investor appetite.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.84 percent lower at 10,663.50, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.76 percent at 35,470.15. Both indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

Financial stocks were the biggest drag, with Housing Development Finance Corp and HDFC Bank Ltd closing down 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.