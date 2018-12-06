Nifty, Sensex mark two-week closing low; Reliance Industries top drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, marking their worst closing levels in two weeks, dragged down by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.69 percent lower at 10,601.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 1.59 percent at 35,312.13.

Both indexes posted their lowest closing levels since Nov. 22, with only two stocks finishing in the green on the Nifty, while only one ended higher on the BSE Sensex.

Reliance Industries was the biggest laggard on the NSE Nifty, ending 2.7 percent lower, while Infosys closed down 1.9 percent.