Nifty, Sensex post record close; L&T top gainer

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday to record closing levels, driven by Larsen & Toubro on a buyback proposal, while Infosys Ltd declined following the resignation of its chief financial officer.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.87 percent higher at 38,278.75, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.71 percent at 11,551.75.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 6.7 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.6 percent, while Infosys fell 3 percent.