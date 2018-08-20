FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 20, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex post record close; L&T top gainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday to record closing levels, driven by Larsen & Toubro on a buyback proposal, while Infosys Ltd declined following the resignation of its chief financial officer.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.87 percent higher at 38,278.75, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.71 percent at 11,551.75.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 6.7 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.6 percent, while Infosys fell 3 percent.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
