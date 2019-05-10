Nifty, Sensex post worst weekly decline in over seven months

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares marked their eighth consecutive session of declines on Friday, the longest losing streak since mid-February, dented by Tata Steel that dropped on worries that its joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp might derail.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.2 percent lower at 11,278.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.26 percent weaker at 37,462.99.

The NSE Nifty lost 3.7 percent this week, while the BSE Sensex dropped 3.9 percent. Both the indexes posted their worst weekly decline since the week ended Oct. 5, 2018.

Tata Steel closed 6.2 percent lower, while IT services firm HCL Technologies was the second-biggest loser on the NSE Nifty, closing 4.4 percent weaker.