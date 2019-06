Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to settle largely flat on Thursday due to volatility around the expiry of June derivative contracts, with Reliance Industries Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd among the biggest losers.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% lower at 11,841.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was flat at 39,586.41.

Reliance Industries ended 1.6% lower, while Tech Mahindra shed 2.3%.