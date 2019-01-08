Nifty, Sensex rise for third day, all eyes on corporate results

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for the third straight session to close marginally higher on Tuesday, as investors booked some profits and awaited further cues before making bets ahead of the start of another corporate result season.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed the session 0.36 percent higher at 35,980.93, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.28 percent at 10,802.15.

Gains on the Nifty were driven by ICICI Bank Ltd, with shares rising 3.4 percent to a record high close.

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd fell to their lowest since December, while Gruh Finance Ltd tumbled as much as 17.41 percent to their lowest since October after Bandhan announced merger plans late Monday evening.