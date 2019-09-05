Nifty, Sensex rise on gains in oil companies, trade talk optimism

(Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, led by gains in mining and energy stocks, with sentiment buoyed by hopes of progress in resolving the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute after the two sides agreed to hold talks.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.44% at 10,892.3 as of 0432 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.25% to 36,815.53.

The confirmation of the trade talks pushed MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.8% higher, while U.S. stock futures jumped.

This added to the optimism sparked by Hong Kong withdrawing a contentious extradition bill and Britain’s parliament putting the brakes on the nation’s no-deal exit from the European Union.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd was the top gainer on both indexes, rising as much as 5.6% in its sharpest intraday jump since mid-February.

Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 4.1%, while rival Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd advanced 3.3% and on track for the ninth straight session of gains.

The sector got a leg up after India on Wednesday signed a string of deals with Russia to diversify its energy supply.

Coal India Ltd marked its best intraday gain since mid-October with a 4.8% jump after inking a deal to mine coking coal in Russia’s Far East. Power utility NTPC Ltd climbed 5%.

Sentiment was also lifted by the Indian central bank’s circular late Wednesday that banks link some loans to an external benchmark, raising expectations of faster transmission of its rate cuts against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

But the mandate pressured bank stocks, with Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd falling as much as 2.3% to a near two-week low and ICICI Bank Ltd declining 2.1%.

Macquarie said ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Kotak Bank would be worst affected, while business models of companies like HDFC could potentially be thrown into a tailspin, given the already extreme competition in the housing finance market.

Punjab National Bank was a bright spot, rising 2.9% after Moody’s raised its outlook to “positive” from “stable”.