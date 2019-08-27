Money News
August 27, 2019 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex rise on receding trade worries, additional stimulus hopes

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by auto and banking stocks, as ebbing global trade war worries and expectations of further stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the central bank boosted investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.43% at 11,105.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.39% higher at 37,641.27.

The Nifty auto index ended up 1.85%, with Tata Motors Ltd settling nearly 9% higher.

The Nifty PSU bank index, which tracks state-owned banks, settled up 2.5%, with 11 out of 12 constituents in the green.

Telecom company Bharti Airtel was the top loser on the NSE index with a drop of 3.42%. Earlier in the day, television channel reported that Kenya suspended a deal between the firm and Telekom Kenya.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

