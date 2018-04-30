FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex see best month since March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest monthly gain in over two years on Monday, as technology shares gained and strong numbers from Housing Development Finance Corp and Kotak Mahindra Bank boosted sentiment.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.55 percent higher at 35,160.36 and was up 6.6 percent for the month.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.44 percent higher at 10,739.35, posting a monthly gain of 6.2 percent.

However, disappointing numbers from index heavy weight Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecoms arm Jio capped gains on both the indexes. Reliance ended down 3.3 percent.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
