Nifty, Sensex slip as Wipro, ONGC drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower after a volatile session on Friday, led by declines in IT firm Wipro Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.26% at 11,552.5, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.22% lower at 38,736.23. Both indexes saw their worst week since May 10.

Wipro was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE Nifty, falling 3.3% to its worst closing level since March 29, while energy giant ONGC slipped 2.2%.

India’s no.2 IT services firm Infosys Ltd closed up 0.7% ahead of its quarterly results.