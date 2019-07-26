Nifty, Sensex snap losing streak; financials, auto boost

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from early losses on Friday and snapped six straight sessions of declines, driven by a rally in financial and auto stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.29% higher at 11,284.3, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.14% at 37,882.79. Both indexes, however, marked their third straight weekly loss.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd closed 9.6% higher and was the top percentage gainer on both indexes.

Bajaj Finance Ltd climbed 7.2%, while Bajaj Finserv Ltd advanced 6.7%.

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.8% after beating expectations for quarterly profit. Eicher Motors Ltd rose 4.6% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd climbed 3.4%, pushing the Nifty Auto Index 2.2% higher.

Meanwhile, miner Vedanta Ltd fell 4.3% ahead of its quarterly results.