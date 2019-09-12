Nifty, Sensex snap multi-day rally to end lower

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up gains in the last hour of trade to end lower on Thursday, with the blue-chip NSE index snapping five consecutive sessions of gains, as auto and financial stocks weighed.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.48% at 10,982.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.45% lower at 37,104.28. The BSE Sensex snapped three sessions of gains.

The Nifty auto index ended 1.88% lower, with Tata Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki Ltd shedding 4.76% and 3.11%, respectively.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd were among the top percentage losers on the NSE Nifty, closing down 5.1% and 2.76%, respectively.

Airline stocks bucked the trend, with Interglobe Aviation Ltd rising 3.55% to a record high, while smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd rose as much as 5.51% — its best intraday spike ever.