Nifty, Sensex snap six-day winning streak; RBI decision awaited

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, in line with global markets, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision, while domestic investors were cautious about the outcome of some state elections.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.29 percent at 36,134.31. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.13 percent lower at 10,869.50. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher.

Results of the state elections are expected on Dec. 11.