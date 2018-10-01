Nifty, Sensex snap three sessions of fall; financials gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday snapping a three-session losing streak, boosted by financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Investors remained cautious in early trade following the central bank announcing measures to curb liquidity concerns ahead of a key policy meet later this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.83 percent at 36,526.14. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.71 percent higher at 11,008.3.

HDFC closed 3.45 percent higher and contributed to over a fifth of the Nifty’s gains, while TCS gained 3.05 percent.

Yes Bank Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index, closing 9.37 percent higher.